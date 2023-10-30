News & Insights

NZ business confidence surges in Oct after election results

October 30, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters

SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence surged in October amid a bounce in most activity indicators following a national election which resulted in the Labour government losing power, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 23.4% of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead, versus a 1.5% optimism level in the previous poll in September.

A net 23.1% of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, versus 10.9% last month.

"Most activity indicators have been trending higher all year, and there is also always a degree of sample noise. That said, it would clearly be a stretch to argue there's been no election impact," ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said.

Centre-right National won over voters on Oct. 14 by promising relief for struggling middle-income New Zealanders, and to bring historically high inflation under control while reducing the country's debt.

