NZ business confidence sees small bounce in May- ANZ survey

Contributor
Praveen Menon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

The outlook for business in New Zealand for May saw a small bounce across all forward-looking activity indicators, but levels still remain low because of coronavirus concerns, a preliminary reading of an ANZ Bank survey showed on Monday.

WELLINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The outlook for business in New Zealand for May saw a small bounce across all forward-looking activity indicators, but levels still remain low because of coronavirus concerns, a preliminary reading of an ANZ Bank survey showed on Monday.

The survey's headline measure for May showed a net 45.6% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 66.6% pessimism level in the final survey at the end of April.

A net 42.0% of respondents expected weaker activity for their own businesses in the next 12 months, from 55.1% in the last survey.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters