NZ business confidence sees small bounce in May- ANZ survey

WELLINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The outlook for business in New Zealand for May saw a small bounce across all forward-looking activity indicators, but levels still remain low because of coronavirus concerns, a preliminary reading of an ANZ Bank survey showed on Monday.

The survey's headline measure for May showed a net 45.6% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 66.6% pessimism level in the final survey at the end of April.

A net 42.0% of respondents expected weaker activity for their own businesses in the next 12 months, from 55.1% in the last survey.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

