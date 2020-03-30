NZ business confidence plunges in March on coronavirus worries

WELLINGTON, Mar 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand business confidence plummeted to a near record low in March over fears of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 63.5% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead, compared with a 19.4% pessimism level in the poll last month.

Some 26.7% of respondents expected weaker activity for their own business, the lowest reading since the survey began in 1988.

“We’re on a very steep slide indeed,” said ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said in a statement, adding that it was unlikely the bottom has been hit yet.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Kim Coghill)

