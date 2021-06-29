NZ business confidence eases in June, inflation pressures intensify

WELLINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment eased in June while inflation pressures continued to intensify, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 0.6% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 1.8% optimism level in the previous poll in May.

A net 31.6% of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, from 27.1% last month.

Price pressures continue to grow with general inflation expectations rising to 2.41% from 2.22% in May.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

