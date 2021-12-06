NZ banks more resilient, must continue building capital buffers - c.bank

Dec 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank said on Tuesday its stress tests of retail banks showed "strengthening resilience" in the sector, but reinforced the need for lenders to build more capital buffers to tackle major risks.

A regular solvency stress test showed that the country's banking system was more resilient than a year ago and was well placed to support the economy if conditions worsened, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said.

It added, however, that a test of the 10 largest banks against unique liquidity shocks showed that only four lenders' liquid assets could meet their cash needs for more than six months before mitigating actions would be needed.

