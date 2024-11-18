News & Insights

Nyxoah’s Voting Rights Shift with ResMed Stake

November 18, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Nyxoah (NYXH) has released an update.

Nyxoah SA has disclosed that ResMed Inc. has crossed a 5% threshold in voting rights, now holding 1,727,864 shares which represent 4.62% of the total voting rights. This passive crossing of the threshold reflects ResMed’s increasing stake in Nyxoah, potentially influencing investor interest in the company’s market performance.

