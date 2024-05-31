News & Insights

Nyxoah Successfully Closes $52.5M Public Offering

May 31, 2024 — 02:40 am EDT

Nyxoah (NYXH) has released an update.

Nyxoah SA, a medical tech company specializing in OSA treatments, has closed its public offering in the U.S., raising approximately $52.5 million before expenses. The funds will support U.S. commercial activities, clinical data collection, research, and general corporate purposes. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as the sole book-running manager with Degroof Petercam as co-manager for the offering.

