Nyxoah Shares Surge On Strong Q4 Preliminary Revenue

(RTTNews) - Nyxoah SA (NYXH,NYXH.BR), a medical technology company that develops treatment alternatives for Obstructive Sleep Apnea, in its preliminary report said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to rise 348 percent and full-year revenue to rise 122 percent, excluding deferred revenue deductions.

Following the announcement, in the after-hours market, NYXH jumped 3.94% at $5.28.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Net revenue is expected to increase by approximately 348 percent to 5.7 million euros from 1.3 million euros a year ago.

After deducting deferred revenue, net revenue is expected to be approximately 3.5 million euros.

For the full year, Net revenue is expected to be up 122% approximately 10.0 million euros, from 4.5 million euros in the prior year.

However, net revenue, excluding deferred revenue, is expected to be approximately 3.7 million euros lower than the prior year.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2026, Nyxoah expects net revenue to increase by approximately 25% compared with the fourth quarter of 2025.

Nyxoah's held cash, cash equivalents and financial assets are expected to be approximately 47.9 million euros as of December 31, 2025.

Nyxoah is scheduled to participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 15, 2026.

Notably, Nyxoah's Genio system, a mask-free implantable device for moderate-to-severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea, received FDA approval in August 2025, supported by the promising safety and efficacy results from the company's DREAM trial.

Nyxoah has trained 145 surgeons on the Genio system and has activated 57 accounts in the U.S as of December 31, 2025.

"Global revenue exceeded €10 million due to the strong U.S. launch and further international geographical expansion. We have established a strong foundation for sustained growth and look forward to expanding Genio adoption in the U.S. throughout 2026," said Olivier Taelman, Nyxoah's Chief Executive Officer.

NYXH closed Monday's trade at $5.08 down 0.39%.

