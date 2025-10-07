Nyxoah Shares Rise on First U.S. Commercial Use of Genio System

Nyxoah NYXH has begun its U.S. commercial rollout of the Genio system, following FDA approval for its leadless, battery-free neurostimulation therapy for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The first commercialpatients have been successfully implanted with Genio, marking a pivotal step in bringing this innovative, minimally invasive solution to the U.S. market for OSA.

This milestone underscores strong early physician demand, growing payor coverage, including CMS, and a robust foundation for nationwide adoption. With trained surgeons, active patient pipelines, and expanding hospital approvals, Nyxoah is poised to drive sustained commercial momentum and reinforce its leadership in next-generation OSA treatment.

Likely Trend of the NYXH Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company gained 17.2% at yesterday’s market closing. However, in the year-to-date period, NYXH’s shares have lost 27.5% against the industry’s 30.4% growth. The S&P 500 gained 15% in the same time frame.

The successful first U.S. commercial implants of Nyxoah’s Genio system mark the true start of its revenue ramp, transforming the company from a pre-commercial innovator into an active player in the U.S. sleep apnea market. Early physician enthusiasm, expanding reimbursement coverage, and streamlined hospital approvals suggest that procedure volumes are likely to accelerate ahead. As training programs scale and awareness grows, these dynamics are likely to drive recurring implant revenues and strengthen Nyxoah’s competitive position.

Meanwhile, NYXH currently has a market capitalization of $168.6 million. The company expects an earnings growth of 8.8% in 2026.



Early U.S. Implants Signal Strong Market Readiness

The first successful U.S. commercial implants of Nyxoah’s Genio system are more than just a milestone; they are a validation of the company’s go-to-market readiness. Early data points, such as surgeon enthusiasm, rapid training uptake and smooth reimbursement approvals, suggest a well-coordinated commercial rollout. Surgeons are not only eager to adopt but are proactively lining up patients, reflecting confidence in both the procedure and patient outcomes.

With major payors like CMS already onboard and hospitals granting Value Analysis Committee approvals, Nyxoah is laying the groundwork for scalable adoption. This early traction could quickly translate into accelerating revenue as procedure volumes rise and clinical momentum builds.

Genio: A Differentiated Solution in Sleep Apnea Care

At the core of Nyxoah’s growth story is the Genio system, a battery-free, leadless neurostimulation device designed to treat OSA. Unlike traditional hypoglossal nerve stimulators that require invasive surgery and implanted batteries, Genio offers a streamlined, minimally invasive approach that activates both sides of the tongue for improved airway control. This bilateral stimulation not only simplifies the procedure but also enhances patient comfort and long-term compliance.

For investors, this technology represents a meaningful leap forward in the multi-billion-dollar sleep apnea market, where innovation and ease of use drive adoption. As more physicians experience the system’s efficiency and patients benefit from its simplicity, Genio has the potential to become a preferred therapy, positioning Nyxoah as a leading force in next-generation sleep care.

Favorable Industry Prospects for NYXH

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global sleep apnea devices market size was estimated at $4.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $6.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The sleep apnea devices market is currently in a moderate growth stage, with an accelerating pace. This is driven by factors such as a growing geriatric population, a significant patient pool with sleep apnea, an increased prevalence of comorbidities linked to sleep apnea and the development of advanced devices.

NYXH’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

NYXH carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST, Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP and Envista NVST.

West Pharmaceutical reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. Revenues of $766.5 million surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.4%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 8.5%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 16.8%.

Medpace Holdings, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1, reported second-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.10, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. Revenues of $603.3 million outpaced the consensus mark by 11.5%.

Medpace Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 13.9%.

Envista reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 26 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3%. Revenues of $682 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Envista has a long-term estimated growth rate of 16.8%. NVST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 16.50%.

