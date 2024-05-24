Nyxoah SA Confirms Share Offering Agreement

Nyxoah (NYXH) has released an update.

Nyxoah SA, a Belgian medical technology company, has entered into an underwriting agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. to sell 5,374,755 ordinary shares, with an option for the underwriters to purchase an additional 806,213 shares to cover over-allotments. The company has filed a registration statement with the SEC, which is effective and includes a prospectus detailing the securities and the offering. Nyxoah confirms compliance with all regulatory requirements and the absence of any SEC actions that could impede the prospectus’s use.

