Nyxoah participates in a conference call with Cantor Fitzgerald

MedTech & Diagnostics Analyst Osborn, along with CMO Dr. Boon and Dr. Kaffenberger, Otolaryngologist, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, review Nyxoah’s (NYXH) comprehensive DREAM Data and use case in the U.S. on a conference call to be held on November 8 at 11 am hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald. Webcast Link
