Nyxoah (NYXH) Price Target Increased by 5.23% to 12.78

The average one-year price target for Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) has been revised to 12.78 / share. This is an increase of 5.23% from the prior estimate of 12.15 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.00 to a high of 16.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 164.08% from the latest reported closing price of 4.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nyxoah. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYXH is 0.09%, an increase of 11.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 2,775K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 442K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYXH by 18.64% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 400K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing a decrease of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYXH by 20.14% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 222K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYXH by 41.23% over the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 200K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 193K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nyxoah Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).

