Markets
NYXH

Nyxoah Launches Genio System In U.S. With First Commercial Implants For Sleep Apnea

October 06, 2025 — 01:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nyxoah SA (NYXH), a medical technology company specializing in innovative treatments for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), announced the successful implantation of its Genio system in the first U.S. commercial patients following FDA approval. The Genio system is designed to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea by delivering bilateral stimulation to the hypoglossal nerve, helping to maintain an open airway during sleep. It offers a less invasive alternative to traditional therapies, avoiding the need for an implanted battery and multiple incisions.

To support the rollout and effectively measure progress, Nyxoah is closely monitoring several key performance indicators that signal future revenue potential. These include the number of surgeons trained, which reflects the expansion of clinical expertise and procedural adoption; the number of VAC (Value Analysis Committee) submissions, indicating institutional engagement and product evaluation; the volume of prior authorization requests, which demonstrates patient access and reimbursement activity; and the number of accounts opened, representing the growth of commercial relationships and market penetration. Together, these metrics provide a comprehensive view of Nyxoah's strategic advancement and readiness for sustained revenue generation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NYXH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.