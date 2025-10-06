Nyxoah Launches Genio System In U.S. With First Commercial Implants For Sleep Apnea

(RTTNews) - Nyxoah SA (NYXH), a medical technology company specializing in innovative treatments for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), announced the successful implantation of its Genio system in the first U.S. commercial patients following FDA approval. The Genio system is designed to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea by delivering bilateral stimulation to the hypoglossal nerve, helping to maintain an open airway during sleep. It offers a less invasive alternative to traditional therapies, avoiding the need for an implanted battery and multiple incisions.

To support the rollout and effectively measure progress, Nyxoah is closely monitoring several key performance indicators that signal future revenue potential. These include the number of surgeons trained, which reflects the expansion of clinical expertise and procedural adoption; the number of VAC (Value Analysis Committee) submissions, indicating institutional engagement and product evaluation; the volume of prior authorization requests, which demonstrates patient access and reimbursement activity; and the number of accounts opened, representing the growth of commercial relationships and market penetration. Together, these metrics provide a comprehensive view of Nyxoah's strategic advancement and readiness for sustained revenue generation.

