Nyxoah Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Inspire Medical Systems

(RTTNews) - Nyxoah SA (NYXH), a medical technology company that develops breakthrough treatment alternatives for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), announced on Monday that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Nyxoah alleges that the Inspire IV and Inspire V devices infringe the following three patents held by the company; U.S. Patent Nos. 8,700,183, 9,415,215, and 9,415,216. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, seeking injunctive relief and damages for infringement.

"We will defend our intellectual property portfolio and the proprietary, minimally invasive Genio system, which does not rely on traditional pacemaker hardware but is a differentiated solution offering bi-lateral stimulation, full body MRI compatibility and an upgradable technology platform that does not require re-surgery for battery replacements," said Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer.

