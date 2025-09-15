Markets
INSP

Nyxoah Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Inspire Medical Systems

September 15, 2025 — 05:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nyxoah SA (NYXH), a medical technology company that develops breakthrough treatment alternatives for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), announced on Monday that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Nyxoah alleges that the Inspire IV and Inspire V devices infringe the following three patents held by the company; U.S. Patent Nos. 8,700,183, 9,415,215, and 9,415,216. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, seeking injunctive relief and damages for infringement.

"We will defend our intellectual property portfolio and the proprietary, minimally invasive Genio system, which does not rely on traditional pacemaker hardware but is a differentiated solution offering bi-lateral stimulation, full body MRI compatibility and an upgradable technology platform that does not require re-surgery for battery replacements," said Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INSP
NYXH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.