Nyxoah Eyes Strong US Launch Amid Financial Growth

Nyxoah reported a 30% increase in sales for Q3 2024, reaching 1.3 million euros, as the company strengthens its US commercial team in anticipation of FDA approval in early 2025. The company also raised 24.6 million euros, providing financial stability until mid-2026. Nyxoah is positioning itself for a strong commercial launch in the US with its Genio system for obstructive sleep apnea.

