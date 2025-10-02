Nyxoah Expands in the Middle East to Provide Wider Access to Genio

Last week, Nyxoah SA NYXH announced the continued expansion of its commercial footprint in the Middle East. This follows the company's first successful Genio implant in Abu Dhabi in September 2025.

It is worth mentioning that Genio is currently the only leadless, externally powered bilateral hypoglossal nerve stimulation system for the treatment of moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

The latest announcement is a significant stepping stone for Nyxoah to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its foothold in the niche space.

Rationale Behind NYXH’s Expansion

Per Nyxoah, the Middle East (representing an important and growing market) houses world-class healthcare systems, renowned Key Opinion Leaders and centers of excellence with outstanding facilities. The company aims to partner with these institutions spread over Dubai, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi to broaden access to Genio and improve outcomes for OSA patients who are unable to tolerate CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure).

Industry Prospects in Favor of Nyxoah

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global sleep apnea devices market was estimated at $4.5 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $6.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Factors like a growing elderly population, a significant patient pool with sleep apnea and an increased prevalence of comorbidities linked to sleep apnea are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest geographical expansion is expected to significantly strengthen Nyxoah’s foothold.

NYXH’s Notable Development

In August, Nyxoah reported its second-quarter results, wherein it registered a solid uptick in its top line. During the quarter, the company received the FDA’s pre-market approval for the Genio system (the first and only bilateral hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy approved in the United States) and initiated the U.S. commercial launch of the Genio system.

Comparison With Nyxoah’s Peers

A notable peer of Nyxoah in the OSA space is Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP. In August, Inspire Medical announced its second-quarter 2025 results, wherein it recorded a robust uptick in its top and bottom-line results. During the quarter, Inspire Medical’s revenues from the United States and All other countries were also strong. Inspire Medical also registered increased market penetration and increased physician and patient awareness of the Inspire system during the reported quarter. INSP also initiated the full launch of the Inspire V neurostimulation system in the United States during the quarter.

NYXH’s peer and another notable name in the OSA space is Resmed Inc. RMD. In September, Resmed launched Sleep Institute, a global clinical insights initiative dedicated to advancing the science and understanding of sleep health. Sleep Institute is expected to partner with clinicians, researchers, policymakers and health system leaders to deliver objective, non-commercial, evidence-based insights that help inform care innovation, support policy decisions and elevate sleep as a global health priority. In July, Resmed announced its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein it registered a solid uptick in its top-line results both on a reported and constant currency basis. Per management, Resmed’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance reflects ongoing momentum across its business, driven by robust global demand for sleep and breathing health devices, as well as its expanding digital health ecosystem.

Another notable peer of Nyxoah is LivaNova PLC LIVN. In August, LivaNova initiated the commercial launch of the Essenz Perfusion System in China, the second-largest market for its heart-lung machines after the United States. The same month, LIVN reported its second-quarter 2025 results, wherein it registered a solid reported and organic revenue growth and continued operating margin expansion. In May, LivaNova announced favorable 12-month, top-line data from its OSPREY randomized controlled trial, evaluating outcomes with the aura6000 System for the treatment of moderate to severe OSA.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ResMed Inc. (RMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nyxoah SA (NYXH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.