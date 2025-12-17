Nyxoah Expands Commercial Operations With Genio Launch In The Netherlands

(RTTNews) - Nyxoah SA (NYXH) announced the commercial launch of its Genio breakthrough therapy for obstructive sleep apnea in the Netherlands, marked by the first successful implants at OLVG West in Amsterdam and Zuyderland Hospital in Heerlen.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is the world's most common sleep-disordered breathing condition, associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Standard treatment with CPAP is often poorly tolerated, leaving many patients without effective long-term options.

Genio is a bilateral hypoglossal nerve stimulation system designed to treat moderate-to-severe OSA. Unlike competing devices, it is leadless, battery-free, and externally powered, offering full-body MRI compatibility and easy upgrades via an external activation chip. The system stimulates both branches of the nerve, providing reliable performance even in the supine position.

The commercial launch follows CE Mark approval in 2019 and recent FDA approval in August 2025 for a subset of adult patients with moderate-to-severe OSA.

Nyxoah's pivotal DREAM IDE study and BETTER SLEEP trial supported regulatory clearance, including expanded indications for patients with complete concentric collapse (CCC), who are contraindicated for competitor therapies.

Safety and usability data from European and U.S. studies demonstrated that Genio is well-tolerated, with surgeons highlighting its ease of use and patient-centric design. Dutch ENT specialists emphasized that the therapy provides a real alternative for patients unable to tolerate CPAP.

Nyxoah plans to continue expanding its European rollout, partnering with leading centers to accelerate adoption. The company views the Netherlands launch as a key milestone in its transition to broader commercial operations.

NYXH has traded between $4.34 and $11.87 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at 4.80, down 0.62%. In premarket trading Wednesday, the stock is up 6% at $5.10.

