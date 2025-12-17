BioTech
NYXH

Nyxoah Expands Commercial Operations With Genio Launch In The Netherlands

December 17, 2025 — 04:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nyxoah SA (NYXH) announced the commercial launch of its Genio breakthrough therapy for obstructive sleep apnea in the Netherlands, marked by the first successful implants at OLVG West in Amsterdam and Zuyderland Hospital in Heerlen.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is the world's most common sleep-disordered breathing condition, associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Standard treatment with CPAP is often poorly tolerated, leaving many patients without effective long-term options.

Genio is a bilateral hypoglossal nerve stimulation system designed to treat moderate-to-severe OSA. Unlike competing devices, it is leadless, battery-free, and externally powered, offering full-body MRI compatibility and easy upgrades via an external activation chip. The system stimulates both branches of the nerve, providing reliable performance even in the supine position.

The commercial launch follows CE Mark approval in 2019 and recent FDA approval in August 2025 for a subset of adult patients with moderate-to-severe OSA.

Nyxoah's pivotal DREAM IDE study and BETTER SLEEP trial supported regulatory clearance, including expanded indications for patients with complete concentric collapse (CCC), who are contraindicated for competitor therapies.

Safety and usability data from European and U.S. studies demonstrated that Genio is well-tolerated, with surgeons highlighting its ease of use and patient-centric design. Dutch ENT specialists emphasized that the therapy provides a real alternative for patients unable to tolerate CPAP.

Nyxoah plans to continue expanding its European rollout, partnering with leading centers to accelerate adoption. The company views the Netherlands launch as a key milestone in its transition to broader commercial operations.

NYXH has traded between $4.34 and $11.87 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at 4.80, down 0.62%. In premarket trading Wednesday, the stock is up 6% at $5.10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NYXH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.