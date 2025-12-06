Nyxoah (ENXTBR:NYXH) Price Target Decreased by 17.36% to 10.07

The average one-year price target for Nyxoah (ENXTBR:NYXH) has been revised to 10,07 € / share. This is a decrease of 17.36% from the prior estimate of 12,19 € dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,07 € to a high of 13,65 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 135.34% from the latest reported closing price of 4,28 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nyxoah. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYXH is 0.02%, an increase of 39.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.66% to 3,261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vestal Point Capital holds 1,107K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares , representing a decrease of 26.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYXH by 58.34% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 451K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYXH by 10.01% over the last quarter.

SHSSX - Blackrock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio Institutional holds 393K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Putnam Funds Trust - Putnam Multi-cap Core Fund holds 285K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYXH by 9.81% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds 254K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares , representing a decrease of 110.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYXH by 17.91% over the last quarter.

