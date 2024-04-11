News & Insights

Markets
NYXH

Nyxoah Appoints Maurits Boon As Chief Medical Officer

April 11, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nyxoah SA (NYXH) said that it appointed Maurits Boon as Chief Medical Officer.

Boon joins Nyxoah from the Thomas Jefferson University, where he will continue part time as a professor and Vice Chairman, Education. He is dual board-certified in otolaryngology - head and neck surgery, as well as sleep medicine.

Boon is one of two sleep surgeons with Jefferson Health to pioneer the use of hypoglossal nerve stimulation therapy. He has lectured worldwide on obstructive sleep apnea, has numerous publications and is co-editor of the first book on hypoglossal nerve stimulation therapy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NYXH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.