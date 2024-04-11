Nyxoah Appoints Maurits Boon As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Nyxoah SA (NYXH) said that it appointed Maurits Boon as Chief Medical Officer.

Boon joins Nyxoah from the Thomas Jefferson University, where he will continue part time as a professor and Vice Chairman, Education. He is dual board-certified in otolaryngology - head and neck surgery, as well as sleep medicine.

Boon is one of two sleep surgeons with Jefferson Health to pioneer the use of hypoglossal nerve stimulation therapy. He has lectured worldwide on obstructive sleep apnea, has numerous publications and is co-editor of the first book on hypoglossal nerve stimulation therapy.

