Nyxoah Announces Commercial Launch Of Genio System For OSA In Middle East With UAE Implant

(RTTNews) - Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) has announced the commercial launch of its Genio system in the Middle East, with the first successful implant performed at Saudi German Hospital in Dubai, UAE.

Genio is a groundbreaking, clinically proven therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea or OSA patients who cannot tolerate CPAP.

The launch of Genio marks a historic milestone as the first neurostimulation therapy for OSA in the region, offering new hope to OSA patients in the Middle East.

Under this expansion, Nyxoah aims to increase access to the innovative Genio system and transform the treatment landscape for OSA patients worldwide.

Olivier Taelman, CEO of Nyxoah, commented, "The commercial launch of Genio in the UAE marks an historic milestone as the first-ever neurostimulation therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the region. We are proud to bring this groundbreaking, patient-centric solution to the Middle East, offering new hope to patients who cannot tolerate CPAP."

Currently, NYXH is trading at $10.52 up by 0.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.