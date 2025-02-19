News & Insights

BioTech
NYXH

Nyxoah Announces Commercial Launch Of Genio System For OSA In Middle East With UAE Implant

February 19, 2025 — 10:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) has announced the commercial launch of its Genio system in the Middle East, with the first successful implant performed at Saudi German Hospital in Dubai, UAE.

Genio is a groundbreaking, clinically proven therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea or OSA patients who cannot tolerate CPAP.

The launch of Genio marks a historic milestone as the first neurostimulation therapy for OSA in the region, offering new hope to OSA patients in the Middle East.

Under this expansion, Nyxoah aims to increase access to the innovative Genio system and transform the treatment landscape for OSA patients worldwide.

Olivier Taelman, CEO of Nyxoah, commented, "The commercial launch of Genio in the UAE marks an historic milestone as the first-ever neurostimulation therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the region. We are proud to bring this groundbreaking, patient-centric solution to the Middle East, offering new hope to patients who cannot tolerate CPAP."

Currently, NYXH is trading at $10.52 up by 0.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NYXH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.