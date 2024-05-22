Nyxoah Adjusts Share Offering, Updates Capital

Nyxoah (NYXH) has released an update.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology firm specializing in treatments for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), has announced a reduction in the number of shares available for its at-the-market equity offering. From the original 6 million shares, the company has decreased the offering by 1,569,139 shares. This adjustment results in an increased authorized capital for the board of directors and leaves 3,662,699 shares still available for issuance.

