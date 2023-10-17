NYU law school investigating student who said Israel 'bears full responsibility' for Hamas attacks

By Karen Sloan

Oct 17 (Reuters) - New York University School of Law is investigating whether a former Student Bar Association president who blamed Israel for the Hamas attacks in an online newsletter violated the school's policies against discrimination and harassment, the school said on Tuesday.

NYU law spokesperson Michael Orey in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday said that speech violating the school's non-discrimination and non-harassment polices is subject to its disciplinary process. He also said that the law school is committed to free speech.

The student, Ryna Workman, on Oct. 9 posted on the NYU Student Bar Association's online newsletter a statement that said "Israel bears full responsibility" for Hamas’ deadly attack in Israel.

Workman, whose job offer at Winston & Strawn was rescinded after the Oct. 9 online remarks, did not respond to an interview request on Tuesday.

NYU declined to provide additional details about its investigation, citing federal privacy laws.

The law school’s probe first came to light on Monday after Workman's first public comment provided to the media following the Oct. 9 post. The Monday statement also included an Oct. 12 email to Workman by NYU law dean Troy McKenzie. His email said that the school was looking into Workman's Oct. 9 statement to “better understand the circumstances and its impact on our community.” In addition, McKenzie's email indicated that the school would examine whether Workman abused the SBA presidency by posting the message without consulting other members of the organization’s executive board.

Workman's Monday post also said that the Oct. 9 statement on the SBA platform “came across as insensitive to the plight of Israelis.”

Workman was removed as SBA president and temporarily barred from sending group communications through NYU’s email system, according to McKenzie’s email.

The NYU law spokesperson's statement said that members of its community do not have the right "to misuse a Law School platform to express their personal opinion under the rubric of an organization without proper authorization."

Workman in Monday's post called the NYU campus controversy a “distraction” from the violence in the Middle East. “We must stay focused on what really matters, and that is doing all we can to prevent furthering the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza,” wrote Workman.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the NYU law dean on Monday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) said that Workman's newsletter message was protected political speech and should not trigger disciplinary action. Publicly launching investigations against students who engage in protected speech will have a chilling effect on campus discourse, FIRE wrote.

FIRE's letter said that NYU's reaction to Workman's speech "sends a chilling message not only to Workman, but to all students and faculty that they may face disciplinary action for engaging in core political expression."

(Reporting by Karen Sloan)

