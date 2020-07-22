NYT promotes Kopit Levien to CEO role

July 22 (Reuters) - New York Times Co NYT.N on Wednesday appointed Chief Operating Officer Meredith Kopit Levien as its new chief executive, effective Sept. 8.

Kopit Levien, 49, will succeed Mark Thompson and also join the company's board, NYT said in a statement. (https://reut.rs/2Ec9y97)

