NYT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.65, changing hands as high as $33.72 per share. New York Times Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NYT's low point in its 52 week range is $27.585 per share, with $48.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.62.
