NYSE’s ETF Leaders: Amplify ETFs’ Christian Magoon

Ampify ETFs ’ CEO and co-founder Christian Magoon told NYSE’s Judy Shaw at Exchange 2023 that the company is “really focused on income this year.”

See more: “ Amplify’s Thematic ETF Lineup Will Soon Be More Diverse ”

“I know rates are rising, and people are getting a little bit more in their savings account,” Magoon said. “But there's so much more you can do on the ETF side to really boost your income for above-average returns over time.”

So, Magoon highlighted two ETFs that offer that income. One, the Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) , is an international fund. According to Magoon, IDVO “not only buys dividend-yielding stocks, but does active covered call writing. So, you get dividend income plus option income.”

“Many investors are looking at international because it outperformed the S&P last year, that's outperforming the S&P this year,” he said.

The fund yielded “about 6% paid on a monthly basis” at the time of the interview (February 2022).

Meanwhile, for investors who want to go after the yield, there’s the Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) . YYY is made up of about 45 discounted closed-end funds, yielding just over 11% at the time of the interview.

“You're buying closed-end funds trading at a discount to NAV, which are income oriented,” Magoon said. “You're getting a little bit more bang for your buck and that produces that outsized income.”

So, with YYY, investors can get “high income with maybe a little bit more volatility,” while getting “lower income … but in high quality international names.”

“So, kind of a barbell strategy,” Magoon said.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.