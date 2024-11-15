NYSERDA issues RFI to gauge market interest in nuclear energy development

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority announced the issuance of a Request for Information to gauge market interest in activities to develop advanced nuclear energy technologies in New York State. Through this RFI, NYSERDA seeks to identify entities that are currently pursuing or interested in a potential role in advanced nuclear energy development. Responses will help inform next steps following the Future Energy Economy Summit held in September at Governor Kathy Hochul’s direction. Entities encouraged to respond include: stakeholders who may be considering advanced nuclear solutions, such as users of large electric loads, industrial heat, and hydrogen – both those already active in New York and those considering establishing operations in New York; supply chain companies that could provide critical components for development of advanced nuclear energy projects in New York; potential host communities for nuclear reactors or supply chain projects; workforce development and training entities; nuclear generation project developers; financing/funding entities; and research and development entities including laboratories, universities and private entities. Responses are preferred by December 16, 2024, to inform future engagement opportunities and planning. Publicly-traded companies in the space include Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE), Nuscale Power (SMR), and Oklo (OKLO).

