News & Insights

US Markets
SDHC

NYSE vice-chair sees 'robust' pipeline of potential IPOs in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 15, 2024 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by Divya Chowdhury and Lisa Pauline Mattackal for Reuters ->

By Divya Chowdhury and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Initial public offering activity should recover in 2024 as borrowing costs come down and equity markets are less volatile, the vice-chair of the New York Stock Exchange said in an interview on Monday.

"We have a robust pipeline from across sectors and geographies," John Tuttle told the Reuters Global Markets Forum ahead of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos. "It's just finding that time when investors have the appetite for these companies, and companies are ready to go."

After 2016, IPO activity had been at its lowest level in 2023, as rapid interest rate hikes and uncertainty over global economic growth crimped investor interest in new listings.

Tuttle attributed the pickup in confidence to more stability in U.S. interest rates, record-high equity indexes and relatively low market volatility.

"We certainly see an upward trajectory, (with IPO activity) returning to the mean," he said.

Tuttle, however, added that the levels of IPO activity and equity issuance seen in 2020 and 2021 were unlikely to return anytime soon.

He cited the IPO of Smith Douglas Homes SDHC.N, which notched a valuation of $1.21 billion in its market debut on Thursday, as evidence of the market's resurgent interest.

The November U.S. elections will also influence the timing of companies coming to market, Tuttle said, adding that he expected a window of activity in the late summer leading up to the election and another one post-election.

On newly listed exchange traded funds (ETFs) tracking the spot price of bitcoin, Tuttle said the NYSE saw significant demand from both institutional and retail investors as the funds began trading, and the exchange continues to monitor the market for new demand.

(Join GMF, a chat room hosted on LSEG Messenger: https://tinyurl.com/yyr3x6pu)

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Davos and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

((divya.chowdhury@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/divyachowdhury; Refinitiv Messenger: divya.chowdhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SDHC
ICE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.