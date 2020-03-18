US Markets

NYSE to shift fully to e-trading from March 23 on coronavirus worries

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Intercontinental Exchange Inc said the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will temporarily close the trading floors and move fully to electronic trading beginning Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trading and regulatory oversight of all NYSE-listed securities will continue without interruption, it said on Wednesday.

The facilities to be closed include the equities and American options trading floors in New York and Arca options trading floor in San Francisco, Intecontinental said.

"Our markets are fully capable of operating in an all-electronic fashion to serve all participants, and we will proceed in that manner until we can re-open our trading floors to our members," NYSE President Stacey Cunningham said.

