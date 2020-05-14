NYSE to partially reopen trading floor on May 26 - WSJ

May 14 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) trading floor will partially reopen on May 26, over two months after it closed down to control the spread of the coronavirus, NYSE President Stacey Cunningham said in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal.

She said floor brokers will return in smaller numbers at first and wear protective masks while they work, adding that brokers and visitors will be screened and have their temperatures taken as they enter the building.

The Intercontinental Exchange-owned ICE.N NYSE said in March it would temporarily close the floor and move to electronic trading for the first time in its 228-year history, after one of its employees and a trader tested positive for COVID-19.

It also partially opened its NYSE Arca Options trading floor in San Francisco on May 4.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

