NYSE to go ahead with delisting three Chinese telecom firms, reversing course again

Anirban Sen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it is planning to move forward with the delistings of three Chinese telecom companies, in another U-turn a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary told the NYSE chief he disagreed with its earlier decision to reverse the delistings.

Plans to delist China Mobile 0941.HK, China Unicom 0762.HK and China Telecom 0728.HK were prompted by a White House executive order banning U.S. investment in Chinese military-linked companies.

