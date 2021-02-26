US Markets
NYSE starts move to delist Chinese state oil producer CNOOC

Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange on Friday decided to begin formal delisting of Chinese state oil giant CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK, CEO.Nbased on an executive order signed by former U.S. President Donald Trump in November last year.

The Trump administration moved to prohibit U.S. investments in certain Chinese companies that Washington said were owned or controlled by the Chinese military in an effort to ramp up pressure on Beijing.

