US Markets
ICE

NYSE short interest unchanged in late November

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange unchanged in late November, the exchange said on Thursday.

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange unchanged in late November, the exchange said on Thursday.

As of Nov. 30, short interest unchanged to about 14.032 billion shares, compared with 14.032 billion shares as of Nov. 15.

Investors who sell securities short borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICE

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular