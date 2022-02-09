NYSE short interest rose 3.1 percent in late January

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose 3.1 percent in late January, the exchange said on Wednesday.

As of Jan. 31, short interest rose to about 14.672 billion shares, compared with 14.236 billion shares as of Jan. 14.

Investors who sell securities short borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

