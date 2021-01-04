NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange said on Monday it no longer intends to move forward with the delisting of China Mobile Ltd 0941.HK, China Telecom Corp Ltd 0728.HK and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd 0762.HK.

The exchange, in a statement published on its website, said it made the decision "in light of further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities."

The exchange said last week it would delist the three companies following the U.S. government's move in November to block investment in 31 firms deemed to be owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

