NYSE Regulation To Commence Proceedings To Delist Regis' Common Stock - Quick Facts

December 14, 2023 — 06:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Regis Corporation (RGS) said it has been informed that NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the company's common stock from the NYSE. Regis has a right to a review of the NYSE's determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the NYSE.

Regis said it continues to evaluate available options, including a timely request for review of NYSE Regulation's determination to commence delisting proceedings and further exploration of available opportunities to have its common stock listed on another national securities exchange.

Shares of Regis are down 21% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

