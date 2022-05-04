NYSE-parent Intercontinental Exchange to buy Black Knight in $13.1 bln deal

May 4 (Reuters) - NYSE-parent Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire Black Knight BKI.N in a cash-and-stock deal that values the software and data analytics firm at $13.1 billion.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.