NYSE-parent ICE's adj profit misses estimates on mortgage tech slowdown

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 02, 2023 — 08:52 am EST

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N missed adjusted profit estimates on Thursday, hurt by a slowdown in demand in its mortgage technology business.

Net income attributable to the owner of the New York Stock Exchange plunged 72% to $425 million in the fourth quarter. The mortgage-tech business, which simplifies the U.S. residential mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration, reported a 28% decline.

Rival Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.Omissed analysts' estimates last week for its fourth-quarter profit, recording a significant hit to its indexing revenues as exchange-traded products, which heavily reference its indexes, declined sharply. [nL4N34A763]

For most of last year, the Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve's rate hikes roiled markets and forced companies to hold back their listings, drying up the lucrative fees that exchanges earned from them.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported net income of $1.25 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.26, according to Refinitiv.

Total revenue increased 2%, helped by 6% growth in its exchanges business and 12% jump in fixed income and data services.

ICE operates futures and equities exchanges alongside clearing houses, data services and a mortgage software division.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

