NYSE-parent ICE reports fall in fourth-quarter profit

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N reported a drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, hurt by a slowdown in demand in its mortgage technology business.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported net income of $698 million, or $1.25 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $761 million, or $1.34 per share, the year before.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Anirban.Chakroborti@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.