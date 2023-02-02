US Markets
NYSE-parent ICE reports fall in fourth-quarter profit

February 02, 2023 — 07:43 am EST

Written by Anirban Chakroborti for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N reported a drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, hurt by a slowdown in demand in its mortgage technology business.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported net income of $698 million, or $1.25 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $761 million, or $1.34 per share, the year before.

