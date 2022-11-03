US Markets
NYSE-parent ICE profit rises as market rout fuels trading volumes

November 03, 2022 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini and John McCrank for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N reported a 3% rise in third-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, bolstered by heavy trading volumes that helped offset a lull in initial public offerings at the New York Stock Exchange parent.

Even as aglobal marketrout saps the appetite for deals forcing companies to delay their stock market listings, it has also led to a surge in trading volumes across asset classes as investors hedge against risk by rejigging portfolios.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported net income of $733 million, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to $711 million, last year.

ICE, which runs futures and equities exchanges as well as clearing houses, data services and a mortgage software business, saw revenue from its biggest exchanges segment rise nearly 10% to $1.6 billion during the quarter.

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, came in at $1.81 billion.

Excluding one-time items, profit came in at $1.31 per share. Analysts on average were expecting ICE to post a profit of $1.27 per share. It was not immediately clear if reported numbers were comparable to estimates.

