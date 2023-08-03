News & Insights

US Markets
ICE

NYSE-parent ICE beats profit estimates on upbeat trading volumes

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 03, 2023 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Adds details on earnings from paragraph 2 to 5

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N on Thursday reported second-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates as higher trading volumes at the New York Stock Exchange parent more than offset weakness in its mortgage technology unit.

Revenue from ICE's exchanges segment, its biggest business, rose 9% to $1.09 billion from a year earlier, while the company's mortgage technology segment saw a slump of 16% to $249 million.

The results round out an upbeat quarter for the biggest U.S. exchanges as NasdaqNDAQ.O and CME GroupCME.O also reported a rise in profit last month.

On an adjusted basis, ICE reported a profit of $1.43 per share for the quarter ended June 30, above analysts' average estimates of $1.37 a piece, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICE
NDAQ
CME

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.