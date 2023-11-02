News & Insights

NYSE-parent ICE beats profit estimates on robust trading volumes

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 02, 2023 — 07:54 am EDT

Nov 2(Reuters) - New York Stock Exchange-parent Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N beat analysts' expectations for third-quarter profit on Thursday as a volatile market boosted trading volumes.

Revenue from its biggest exchanges segment rose 11% to $1.11 billion, buoyed by a broader market recovery and investors churning their portfolio to hedge against risks from uncertainty over the economy and interest rates.

Rival Nasdaq NDAQ.O also posted an upbeat third-quarter last month, helped by stronger demand for its indexes and anti-financial-crime products.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.46 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.39, according to LSEG data.

ICE expects full-year capital expenditures to be in the range of $500 million to $525 million.

