NYSE-owner ICE to buy Ellie Mae in $11 billion deal

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Thursday it would buy Ellie Mae, a cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, from private equity investment Thoma Bravo in a deal valued at $11 billion.

The deal comes at a time when the owner of the New York Stock Exchange is strengthening its focus on mortgage services.

