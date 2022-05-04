NYSE-owner ICE to buy Black Knight in $13.1 bln deal

Adds details

May 4 (Reuters) - NYSE-parent Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N said on Wednesday it would acquire Black Knight BKI.N in a cash-and-stock deal that values the software and data analytics firm at $13.1 billion.

ICE's offer of $85 per share is a premium of nearly 34% to Black Knight's Tuesday close, and the enterprise value of the deal is about $16 billion.

Black Knight provides integrated ecosystem of software, data and analytics solutions to the real estate and housing finance markets.

The companies expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2023.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

