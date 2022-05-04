US Markets
ICE

NYSE-owner ICE to buy Black Knight in $13.1 bln deal

Contributor
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NYSE-parent Intercontinental Exchange said on Wednesday it would acquire Black Knight in a cash-and-stock deal that values the software and data analytics firm at $13.1 billion.

Adds details

May 4 (Reuters) - NYSE-parent Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N said on Wednesday it would acquire Black Knight BKI.N in a cash-and-stock deal that values the software and data analytics firm at $13.1 billion.

ICE's offer of $85 per share is a premium of nearly 34% to Black Knight's Tuesday close, and the enterprise value of the deal is about $16 billion.

Black Knight provides integrated ecosystem of software, data and analytics solutions to the real estate and housing finance markets.

The companies expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2023.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICE BKI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular