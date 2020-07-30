NYSE-owner ICE reports higher second-quarter earnings

ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, on Thursday reported a rise in second-quarter profits, helped by a jump in equities and options volumes as volatility remained high due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $523 million, or 95 cents per diluted share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $472 million, or 84 cents per diluted share, a year earlier.

