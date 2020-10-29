US Markets
ICE

NYSE-owner ICE reports 26% fall in third-quarter profit

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported a 26% fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher expenses, mainly related to the company's acquisition of mortgage tech firm Ellie Mae.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported a 26% fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher expenses, mainly related to the company's acquisition of mortgage tech firm Ellie Mae.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $390 million, or 71 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $529 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICE NDAQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular