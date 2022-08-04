US Markets
ICE

NYSE-owner ICE quarterly profit rises 12%

Contributor
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Intercontinental Exchange reported a 12.4% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as spiraling global markets sent trading volumes surging at the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.

Adds details, background

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N reported a 12.4% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as spiraling global markets sent trading volumes surging at the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.

Heightened volatility in the global markets triggered by geopolitical turmoil and recession fears across asset classes have sent trading volumes surging with investors actively looking to rejig portfolios to hedge against potential risks.

ICE, which runs futures and equities exchanges as well as clearing houses, data services and a mortgage software business, saw revenue from its biggest exchanges segment rise 20% to $1.6 billion in the quarter ended June 30.

The results round out an upbeat second-quarter for U.S. exchanges, which benefited from market turbulence driving up trading volumes and robust demand for hedging products to navigate the downturn.

On an adjusted basis, ICE reported net income of $739 million, or $1.32 per share, in the April-June period, compared to $657 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 6.3% to $1.81 billion.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular