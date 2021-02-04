NYSE-owner ICE posts rise in fourth-quarter profit

US Markets
Intercontinental Exchange, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported a 17% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a surge in trading volumes as volatility remained high due to pandemic-related uncertainties.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $526 million, or 93 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $448 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

