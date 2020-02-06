NYSE-owner ICE posts 27% drop in quarterly profit

US Markets

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, reported a 27% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by muted growth in its transaction and clearing business.

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc , which owns the New York Stock Exchange, reported a 27% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by muted growth in its transaction and clearing business. Net income attributable to the company fell to $448 million, or 80 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $611 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier. [nBw2BKnKNa] Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, fell nearly 1% to $1.30 billion. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and John McCrank in New York Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;)) Keywords: INTERCONTI EXC RESULTS/ (URGENT)

