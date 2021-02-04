NYSE-owner ICE posts 17% rise in quarterly profit

Adds revenue, adjusted income

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported a 17% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by the pandemic-induced market volatility and the recent acquisition of mortgage tech firm Ellie Mae.

Exchange operators have generally benefitted from market volatility, induced in part by burgeoning retail participation as the pandemic forced a shift to working from home.

The company's mortgage technology segment revenues jumped more than seven times, from a year ago, helped by the Ellie Mae, which was bought by ICE for $11 billion to strengthen its position in mortgage servicing.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $526 million, or 93 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $448 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, ICE posted a profit of $1.13 per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of $1.08 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the estimates were comparable.

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 28% to $1.67 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

