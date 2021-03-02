US Markets
ICE

NYSE-owner ICE CFO to retire in May

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

New York Stock Exchange-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Scott Hill would retire on May 14 and be replaced by Warren Gardiner, the company's head of investor relations.

March 2 (Reuters) - New York Stock Exchange-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Scott Hill would retire on May 14 and be replaced by Warren Gardiner, the company's head of investor relations.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More