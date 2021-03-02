NYSE-owner ICE CFO to retire in May

March 2 (Reuters) - New York Stock Exchange-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Scott Hill would retire on May 14 and be replaced by Warren Gardiner, the company's head of investor relations.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

